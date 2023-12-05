Union Savings Bank Buys Shares of 1,400 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,614. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.11. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

