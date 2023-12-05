Union Savings Bank Buys Shares of 3,758 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 787.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

