Union Savings Bank Invests $129,000 in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPIB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.19. 208,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,691. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

