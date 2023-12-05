Union Savings Bank Invests $131,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $682.38. The stock had a trading volume of 87,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $694.77. The firm has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

