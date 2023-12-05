Union Savings Bank Invests $134,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Visa by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE V traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $252.88. The stock had a trading volume of 306,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $257.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.00.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
