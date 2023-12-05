Union Savings Bank Makes New $261,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allie Family Office LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 71.2% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 73,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 30,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $164.45 and a 1-year high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

