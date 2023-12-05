Union Savings Bank Makes New $361,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 705 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $565.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.15 and a 200 day moving average of $499.77. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $599.00.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.78.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,982. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

