Union Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.33. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.