Union Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $405.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $416.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.