Union Savings Bank Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,748. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

