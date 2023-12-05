Union Savings Bank Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 895,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

