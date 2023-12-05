Union Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 505 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 505 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $182.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.49.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

