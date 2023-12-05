Union Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 8,999 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,116,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,163,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

