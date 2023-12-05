Union Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 8,999 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Up 2.7 %
T traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,116,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,163,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.
View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The truth about DocuSign’s relevancy in today’s world: Surprise
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- What analysts wanted out of Chewy stock is finally here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.