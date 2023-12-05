Union Savings Bank Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 713 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $203.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.00. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,822 shares of company stock worth $3,587,833 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

