UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,057,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in ServiceNow by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $682.53. 240,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,955. The firm has a market cap of $139.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $694.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $599.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.43.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

