UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys New Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 659,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,830,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.25% of Ameren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ameren by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ameren by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 244,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

