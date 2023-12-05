UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 615,682 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 615,682 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,953,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 63,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 548,486 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $60,536,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,311,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.65. 2,190,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,350,250. The stock has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

