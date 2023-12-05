UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $133.82 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,106,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,818,000. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.27. 6,155,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,590,762. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.