UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $156.06 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 179,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $156,063,000. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $914.44. 992,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $893.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $865.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $516.05 and a 1 year high of $999.87. The company has a market capitalization of $377.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $867.57.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

