UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $50.37 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $697.18. 240,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,777. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $665.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

