UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $56.96 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,552,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,956,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. 13,081,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,938,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

