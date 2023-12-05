UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $61.28 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 423,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,277,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Applied Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $157.76.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

