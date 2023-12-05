UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $67.11 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 426,928 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,105,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $65,536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,514,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,125,594,514.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock worth $466,326,545. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,888. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $417.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average is $158.17.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

