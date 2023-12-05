UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $69.58 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,184,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,580,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.41% of CMS Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 488,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,288. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.