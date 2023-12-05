UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $74.75 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 656,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.65. 14,890,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,001,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

