UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $179.87 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 457,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,868,000. Mastercard accounts for 1.5% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after buying an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after buying an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after buying an additional 274,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.85. 926,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.71. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $381.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.