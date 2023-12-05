UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $33.32 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 399,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,347,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 240.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 15,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,026,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,443,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

