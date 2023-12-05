UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $55.82 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 169,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,815,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Rockwell Automation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $451,281. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $4.05 on Tuesday, reaching $275.45. 168,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,019. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $248.71 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

