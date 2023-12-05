UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $85.04 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,038,000. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,084,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,500,398. The company has a market capitalization of $241.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

