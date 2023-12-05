UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 622,392 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,816,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.79% of Advanced Drainage Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,467,742,000 after acquiring an additional 135,809,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after acquiring an additional 278,780 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,426 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,194 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,327 shares of company stock valued at $19,849,963. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $125.25. The stock had a trading volume of 70,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average of $116.23. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Get Our Latest Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.