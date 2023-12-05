UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 480,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,364,000. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 1.0% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.85% of SolarEdge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.48.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.01. 971,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,140. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.38. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

