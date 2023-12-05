UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $207.59 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,823,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,590,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.7% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,787 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,290. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.