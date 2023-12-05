UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $38.17 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 453,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.1 %

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.23. 582,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,980. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

