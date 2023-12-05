UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $50.79 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 786,156 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,786,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Shopify as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Shopify by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,180,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,849,000 after purchasing an additional 47,603 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. 3,897,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,786,772. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $75.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

