UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $82.77 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 494,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,773,000. Enphase Energy comprises 0.7% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.36% of Enphase Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

ENPH stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,640. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $338.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank cut Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

