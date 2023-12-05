United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $42.75.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 742.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

