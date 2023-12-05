United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Boosted by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 892.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.30. The company had a trading volume of 269,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,610. The stock has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

