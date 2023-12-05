United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $154.88. 795,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.