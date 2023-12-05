United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $525.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $504.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.08.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $490.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.73 and a 200 day moving average of $437.17. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $505.15.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

