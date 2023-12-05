UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 60,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.33. The stock had a trading volume of 261,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.81. The firm has a market cap of $505.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.