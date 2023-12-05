Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $139.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average of $135.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

