Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $15.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

UPWK opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. Upwork has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,479,478.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $61,122.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,478.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,567 shares of company stock worth $791,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $677,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Upwork by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 107.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

