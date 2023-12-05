Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Uranium Energy worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.3% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 16,261,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,832,000 after buying an additional 3,182,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 200.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,781,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 2,523,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,385,000 after buying an additional 2,287,836 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

UEC opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.00 and a beta of 1.81. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 792,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.