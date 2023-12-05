Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,669,924 shares during the period. Urban Outfitters accounts for approximately 3.2% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Urban Outfitters worth $119,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 368.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 577,291 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. 576,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,123. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

