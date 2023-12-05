Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Position Decreased by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $2,774,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,580. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.07.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

