Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Acquired by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Valaris makes up approximately 2.4% of West Tower Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. West Tower Group LLC owned 0.07% of Valaris worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,843,000 after buying an additional 234,977 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Valaris by 50.5% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,326,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,003,000 after purchasing an additional 873,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 64.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after purchasing an additional 867,097 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of Valaris stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $68.15. 167,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,382. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

