VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,880,000 after buying an additional 5,558,804 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,465,000 after buying an additional 2,284,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 399,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,698,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 670,102 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.42. 12,065,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,855,793. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

