VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

GDX stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. 7,852,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,822,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

