Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $187.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.24. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

