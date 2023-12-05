Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,633 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $85,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,417,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,654,000 after purchasing an additional 132,698 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 532,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 130,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Swmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.21. 3,877,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,925,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

